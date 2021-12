On Dec. 5, Gregorios Nicholas Petrakos of Finksburg at 41. He is survived by wife Zlata Milkis; children Nicholas Milkis and Angelina Milkis; siblings Katrina (Jaime) Zapata, Alex Fritz, Michael Wood and Amera Cruz; parents Brenda Wood and Alexios Papamichaelopolous; and nieces Alexis Neal and Katlynn Zapata.