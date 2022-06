On May 15, Isaak Peysin of Baltimore at 98. He is survived by wife Mariya Peysina; children Innesa (Arkadiy) Frenkel and Boris (Marina) Peysin; grandchildren Aleksandr (Ghada) Frenkel, Konstantin (Evgeniya) Peysin and Maksim Frenkel (Dara Weiss-Frenkel); and granddaughters Simone Inna Peysina and Luca Ilya. He was predeceased by parents Mark and Ida Peysin.

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel