On February 4, Phillip Alan Roter of Annapolis at 65. He was the son of Alex and Shirley Roter (nee Slosberg) and the oldest brother of Laura Roter Klein and Brad Roter. He is survived by his wife Gina Lauber Roter; daughter Calley Roter; sister Laura Roter Klein (Jon); brother Brad Roter (Veronica Truffat); cousin Roberta Senzel (David); and loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son Zachary Roter. He was devoted to his wife Gina and children Calley and Zach. He cherished family get togethers and his many friends. He had a passion for riding motorcycles, tennis, golf and pickleball.

Contributions may be sent to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (lbda.org) or the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Anne Arundel Chapter (namiaac.org).