On January 14, Phillip Wartzman of Pikesville at 60. He is survived by brothers Joseph Wartzman and Stanley Wartzman. He was predeceased by sister Rebecca Wartzman; and his parents, Hyman and Florence Wartzman.

Contributions in his memory may be sent to: the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, 100 Raoul Wallenberg Place S.W., Washington, D.C. 20024.