Photos: Baltimoreans Rally for Israel at Penn Station

More than 500 people — both Jewish and not Jewish — gathered at Baltimore’s Penn Station on Sunday for a Rally for Israel organized and supported by numerous congregations and organizations from the Baltimore area.

Participating organizations included Baltimore Jewish Council, Baltimore Israel Coalition, Baltimore Zionist District, Baltimore Hebrew Congregation, Pikesville Jewish Congregation and many more. Speakers included elected officials and rabbis.

“I am very proud of our Jewish community for coming together at a time when we need to come together,” Rabbi Chai Posner, senior rabbi at Beth Tfiloh Congregation, told the JT at the rally. “Our hearts are broken, but our spirits are stronger than ever.”