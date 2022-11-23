On November 2, Phyllis Anne “Pat” Bass of Lutherville at 84. She is survived by children Gary (Abbie) Bass and Jodi (Lee) Connolly; brother Jerry (Sue) Taylor; and grandchildren Miles (Kate) Connolly, Brad Connolly, Ben Bass and Sophie Bass. She was predeceased by her husband, Ronald Sheldon Bass; and her parents, Victor and Lillian Taylor.

Pat lived a full life as a devoted daughter, wonderful wife, and caring mother and grandmother. She will be dearly missed by anyone who was lucky enough to have met her.

Contributions in her memory may be sent to: CMT Research Foundation, 4062 Peachtree Road, Suite A-209, Atlanta, GA 30319.