On December 6, Phyllis Rubin (née Goden) at 92. She is survived by children Shelley (Brian) Bluefeld and Steve (Denise) Rubin; brother Stanley (late Zelda) Goden; grandchildren Brian (Sarah) Radinsky, Rick (Holly) Radinsky, Amy (Chris) Anderson, Lisa (Mike) Aleo and Michael (Shannon) Rubin; great-grandchildren Taylor Sommer-Radinsky (fiance Conly Dye), Brandon (Paige Vasquez) Radinsky, Isabella Radinsky, Elliot Radinsky, Sydney Radinsky, Ryan Radinsky; Carter Anderson, Chase Anderson, Mason Aleo, McKenna Aleo, Hadley Aleo, Naomi Rubin and Eli Rubin; and great-great-granddaughter Paisley Radinsky. She was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Melvin Rubin; her brother, Roy Goden; and her parents, William and Fannie Goden.

Contributions in her memory may be sent to: the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation, 733 Third Ave., Suite 510, New York, N.Y. 10017.