PINK CHALLAH BAKE

JT Staff
(Shinshinim / Macks Center for Jewish Education)

The Baltimore Shinshinim held a pink challah bake for the Macks Center for Jewish Education in honor of World Cancer Day. A survivor shared her story, and participants learned different ways to braid challah.

