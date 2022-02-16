The Baltimore Shinshinim held a pink challah bake for the Macks Center for Jewish Education in honor of World Cancer Day. A survivor shared her story, and participants learned different ways to braid challah.
PINK CHALLAH BAKE
ByJT Staff
-
0
The Baltimore Shinshinim held a pink challah bake for the Macks Center for Jewish Education in honor of World Cancer Day. A survivor shared her story, and participants learned different ways to braid challah.
Baltimore Jewish Times Is Here For You
Your voluntary contribution supports our efforts to deliver content that engages and helps strengthen the Jewish community in the greater Baltimore area.
CONTRIBUTE
Support Independent Jewish Journalism
Your contribution helps keep the Baltimore Jewish Times a vital source of news, opinion and culture into the new decade and beyond.