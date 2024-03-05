Police Investigate Antisemitic Graffiti in Cockeysville

The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating several incidents of graffiti found in the Cockeysville area over the weekend, including at a youth baseball field. The graffiti is being investigated as a bias incident and for the destruction of property.

The backstop at Warren Park, a youth baseball field, was spray painted with “Death to the US,” “Death to Israel” and “Free Gaza,” according to WBAL-TV.

“Our officers received a call for graffiti that was painted on the backstop, and once officers arrived on scene, they noticed that it was antisemitic in nature,” Det. Trae Corbin said, according to WBAL-TV. Our detectives have since been investigating the circumstances surrounding that incident.”

In an interview with local news channel Fox 45 News, Baltimore Jewish Council Executive Director Howard Libit said that these messages were hateful.

“Kids are going to see it, families are going to see it as baseball season opens up at this particular ball field and other things,” he said. “It has no place in Baltimore County.”

Libit theorized that this graffiti was intended to intimidate the local Jewish community.

“I recognize that many of us are going to disagree on things,” he added. “We should try to disagree respectfully. Graffiti like this — that’s full of hate, that’s full of antisemitism — crosses the line.”

Police have not shared any information about potential suspects, but have requested that anyone with information about the case should contact them at 410-307-2020.