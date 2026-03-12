Preparing for Freedom Amid Tension and Uncertainty

By Hadassah Bay

As Passover approaches, Israel finds itself in a fragile moment. Anxiety hangs in the air, and the possibility of a wider regional conflict weighs heavily on families already stretched thin by years of war and economic pressure. At Meir Panim, preparation is underway not only in warehouses and kitchens, but in the hearts of staff and volunteers.

Preparation begins with an awareness of the heavy atmosphere. “All over the country, people are feeling uncertainty,” says Mimi Rozmaryn, Director of Global Development. “We do not know what tomorrow will bring. But we do know that when Pesach arrives, families will need food, they will need community, and they will need hope.” In acknowledging this collective vulnerability, Meir Panim provides a promise that remains unbroken: while much feels unpredictable, the Seder table must remain a constant.

This year, Meir Panim branches will distribute grocery cards and food packages containing everything needed for a Seder—from wine and matzah to chicken and desserts. For those who would otherwise be alone, the commitment to community extends further. In Dimona and Tzfat, communal Seders will host the displaced. In Or Akiva, a local synagogue hall will transform into a welcoming Passover table, inviting those who might otherwise celebrate alone into the warmth of the fold.

The invitation to join these tables is rooted in unconditional compassion. “No questions asked,” Mimi says. “Anyone who needs a place at the table will have one.” This framework ensures that heartfelt hospitality replaces the shame often associated with poverty.

However, the cost of keeping these doors open is rising. As food prices climb, more families seek help while the cost of providing it has never been higher. Currency volatility further pressures every donated dollar. Mimi explains, “We are working very hard to do more with less,” noting that while economic forces are complex, the mission remains steady. This effort is supported by the 7,000 volunteers who serve annually. Many arrive intending to give, only to leave feeling they received far more in return.

This impact is visible in Or Akiva, where schoolchildren volunteer weekly. Ilanit, the branch manager, notes a humbling reality: some of these young volunteers may themselves be quiet beneficiaries of the services they provide. They work side-by-side, preparing for festivities while remaining unaware of one another’s private circumstances. For these children, the experience is both an exercise in social responsibility and a vital education in empathy.

This investment in the next generation is part of a larger commitment. Alongside holiday preparations, Meir Panim is looking toward the future by reviving job skills programs for single mothers and initiatives for at-risk teens. These paths to independence were paused during the height of the conflict, but the need has only grown.

This pursuit of independence is at the heart of the holiday itself. Passover tells the story of a redemption that turns the impossible into the inevitable. It serves as a testament that with community and faith, what appears to be a dead end is actually the beginning of a new journey. It is a reminder that even in restrictive times, the path to freedom begins with a single, courageous step. This year, Meir Panim is ensuring that despite the uncertainty, every family can sit at a table of dignity and tell that ancient story as their own.

Support Meir Panim by donating online at mpdonate.org, by phone at 877-736-6283, or by mail to American Friends of Meir Panim, 88 Walton Street, Suite B1, Brooklyn, NY 11206. All U.S. donations are tax-deductible under EIN #20-1582478.