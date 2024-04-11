Preparing To Do Good on Good Deeds Day

Good Deeds Day is fast approaching as Saturday, April 14, gets closer and closer. The Jewish Connection Network has arranged a slate of programming for members of the community who want to spend the day helping others.

This is the organization’s first Good Deeds Day since its rebrand in 2023, but these offerings will be familiar to anyone who has participated in previous years’ programming. The Jewish Connection Network has scheduled a variety of events aimed at different age groups, all with the end goal of creating a better world.

Here are brief summaries of this year’s offerings. Full descriptions can be found on Jewish Connection Network’s website.

Building a Sustainable Baltimore: Volunteers aged 22-39 can work with Repair the World Baltimore, Jewish Connection Network and YAD, The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore's young adult division. This event focuses on Baltimore's Jonestown neighborhood and features community service opportunities benefiting Earl's Place Transitional Housing.

Spring Into Spring With Pearlstone: Help the Pearlstone campus prepare for spring by planting trees, working in the garden and preparing food. Volunteers aged 55 and up are encouraged to stick around afterward for an exclusive afterparty. Both outdoor and indoor service opportunities are available.

Second Chance, Inc.: Make the job-finding process a little easier for people reentering the workforce by volunteering with Second Chance, Inc. Volunteers will be helping organize and stack supplies. This opportunity involves physical labor — volunteers should be at least 15 years old, those younger should be accompanied by an adult.

Mitzvot & Mishpacha: A Morning of Good Deeds and Family Passover Games with Har Sinai-Oheb Shalom Congregation: Har Sinai-Oheb Shalom's next Family Ed Day is entirely centered around community service. Volunteers will create crafts to be donated to those in need, as well as enjoy a catered breakfast.

Art With a Heart: Be prepared to get messy at this volunteer opportunity, which will involve setting up art projects and sorting art supplies. This work benefits Art With a Heart's mission to bring visual arts programming to schools, hospitals and other community centers.

Jewish Cemetery Association and Sol Levinson's: Help clean up cemeteries with Jewish Cemetery Association. All volunteers are welcome, regardless of their age.

Knit Your Bit: "Crochet for a cause" with the Jewish Connection Network Knitting VolunTeam by knitting hats and scarves to be donated to underserved populations. Bring your own needles and yarn.

Leveling the Playing Field: Volunteers will sort used sports equipment donations to be sent to schools in low-income communities. This activity will only accept a maximum of 15 volunteers, so act fast if you're interested.

Baltimore Humane Society: Come help furry friends by cleaning Baltimore Humane Society's memorial park. Please dress for outdoor work. A maximum of 20 volunteers can participate.

Come help furry friends by cleaning Baltimore Humane Society’s memorial park. Please dress for outdoor work. A maximum of 20 volunteers can participate. CHAI: Comprehensive Housing Assistance, Inc.: Clean up the streets by picking up trash at Western Run Stream. Volunteers will also have the opportunity to meet representatives of local neighborhood associations and learn more about how they can help their neighborhoods. Community service hours are available.