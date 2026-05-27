Editorial: Primary Choices in Maryland, DC

Bring Back David Trone

Democratic voters in Maryland’s 6th Congressional District face a straightforward choice: a capable first-term incumbent or a proven legislator with an established record of effectiveness and one of the strongest pro-Israel voices in Maryland politics.

April McClain Delaney is an accomplished public servant who worked hard to win this competitive seat in 2024. She deserves credit for preserving an important Democratic district.

But David Trone offers a rare combination of practical effectiveness and moral clarity.

During his three terms in Congress, Trone earned a reputation as one of Maryland’s most energetic and accessible representatives. He was deeply engaged on mental health, addiction treatment, economic opportunity and workforce development. Constituents knew him as a visible, responsive and highly effective advocate.

For Jewish voters, Trone’s most important attribute has been his unwavering support for Israel and his outspoken opposition to antisemitism.

At a time when support for Israel has become increasingly uncertain within parts of the Democratic Party, Trone has been clear and consistent. He has defended Israel’s right to protect its citizens, rejected efforts to delegitimize the Jewish state and spoken forcefully against antisemitism at home and abroad.

This is not to suggest that Delaney is unsympathetic to these concerns. She is not. But Trone’s record is longer, stronger and tested under pressure.

That matters at a time when Jewish voters are looking for leaders who will stand with Israel and the Jewish community without hesitation or equivocation.

David Trone has already proven he can represent Maryland’s 6th District effectively. He has also demonstrated that when core principles are at stake, he is willing to speak and act with conviction.

Maryland’s 6th District should send David Trone back to Congress.

Two Critical Votes for DC’s Jewish Community

Washington, D.C.’s Democratic primary will shape not only who governs the district, but who speaks for the nation’s capital at a time of rising antisemitism and growing hostility toward Israel.

For mayor, our choice is clear: Kenyan McDuffie.

A former D.C. Council member and Justice Department civil rights lawyer, McDuffie has built a strong record on public safety, economic growth and civil rights. Just as important, he has been unequivocal in condemning antisemitism and in insisting that Jewish organizations must never be excluded from civic life because of their support for Israel.

That clarity sharply distinguishes him from Janeese Lewis George, whose ties to the Democratic Socialists of America and pledge to avoid events “promoting Zionism” alarmed Jewish residents across the district. Whatever later explanations were offered, the message was unmistakable: support for the Jewish state had become, in some circles, a disqualifying belief.

Washington deserves better.

The mayor of the nation’s capital occupies a uniquely visible platform. At a time when antisemitism is surging, the district needs a leader who will stand with Jewish residents clearly, publicly and without hesitation.

For D.C.’s non-voting seat in the House, we strongly support Kinney Zalesne.

An accomplished attorney, community leader and past president of the district’s only Jewish day school, Zalesne brings intellect, integrity and a deep commitment to Israel and the Jewish community. She has pledged to strengthen the U.S.-Israel relationship and use the office as a platform to confront antisemitism directly.

The D.C. delegate may lack a formal vote on the House floor, but the position carries a national megaphone. In today’s political climate, that voice matters enormously.

For Jewish voters and all who value principled leadership, the right choices in Washington are Kenyan McDuffie and Kinney Zalesne.