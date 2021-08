On Aug. 8, Donald Pristoop of Westminster at 85. He is survived by wife Arlene Pristoop (née Becker); children Michelle (Scott) Ganjon, Michael Pristoop and Brian Pristoop; and grandchildren Kevin Ganjon, Taylor Pristoop and Alex Pristoop. He was predeceased by brother Mark Pristoop and parents Betty and George Pristoop.

Contributions may be sent to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.