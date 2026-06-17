Opinion: Questions Every American Jew Must Address

By Wayne Pines

These are tough times to be Jewish in America. Israel has lost international support, with no solution to the myriads of challenges in sight. Antisemitism has increased in the U.S. and worldwide and is becoming normalized. Antisemitism even has been blamed for cuts in academic biomedical research funding. Jewish events now require police protection. Even to our north in Canada, there is publicized discussion among Jews about the need to start relocating.

The Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023, and its aftermath, and the war in Iran, have increased anti-Israel and anti-Jewish sentiment. Every American Jew now must address the personal issues raised by this new environment. No matter what stage of life we are in, or where we live, we cannot ignore what we see daily in the media and, for some, in our everyday lives.

This is a time for reflection of where we stand personally on Jewish and Israeli issues. Here are a few of the questions that American Jews should be — and are — asking themselves:

Given the Current Geopolitical Situation, How Should I as an American Jew View Israel?

All Jews should recognize that Israel historically and currently is uniquely important as the Jewish homeland. But many Israeli policies and/or military actions are openly opposed by individual Jews and by major Jewish organizations. And Israel is largely isolated in the international community.

For those who love and respect Israel and regard it as indispensable as a Jewish homeland, but who disagree with its current leadership and actions, the challenge is to reconcile the two views. It is an even more challenging exercise to explain the current situation to people who are not versed in Middle East history or politics, especially when the antisemites have stimulated campus unrest and used social media successfully to confuse

the issues.

The attitude of American Jews toward Israel is a fundamental issue that we all must face and address for ourselves. It is a top-of-the-agenda matter that we cannot escape in the context of our everyday lives — our schools, our workplaces, our social relationships.

How Concerned Should I Be About the Increase in Antisemitism in the U.S.?

Even before Oct. 7, 2023, antisemitism was on the rise in the U.S. Then the college encampments and use of social media by antisemites escalated attention. Even though colleges have removed encampments from the front pages and tried to address antisemitism among students and faculty, antisemitism remains a central issue in all our educational institutions and in our social media. The target of the well-coordinated antisemitic effort is younger, impressionable people — our neighbors, our co-workers, our friends, our youth — who do not have the benefit of perspective or insights.

The current state of antisemitism in the U.S. and abroad raises unsettling parallels with what occurred in Germany a century ago. Jews in Germany felt so much an integral part of Germany society that they could not believe that they would ever be targeted. But they were.

Could it happen here in the U.S.? It is a question that every American Jew must ask themselves.

How Concerned Should I Be About Antisemitism in Europe?

In the United Kingdom, France and across Europe, the concern about antisemitism is, arguably, even more acute than in the U.S. There have been incidents in virtually every country, even before Oct 7 and Gaza. Many French families that have been there for many centuries have or are considering leaving.

We in the U.S. watch these developments from across the ocean, largely through the news media. American Jews must ask ourselves how concerned we should be given the historical antisemitism in Europe, and what if anything we in the U.S. can do to address the international nature of the antisemitism surge.

What Can/Should I as an Individual Jew Do About Antisemitism in the U.S.?

Major American Jewish organizations such as the Anti-Defamation League have lists of what individuals American Jews can do. Among the steps: speak up when you hear an antisemitic remark, make sure local schools take adequate steps when an incident is reported, encourage schools to sponsor antisemitism curricula when appropriate, monitor and report internet sites, support local educational programs, and assure adequate fundings for security at appropriate events.

Every American Jew must decide for themselves what actions they will personally take and support.

Should I Avoid Wearing Jewish Identifiers Such as the Star of David or a Kippah?

Most Jews do not wear jewelry or clothing that identifies them as Jews. But for those who do, it is necessary to decide whether there are any personal dangers associated with overt Jewish identifiers. It is unfortunate that we are now at the point in the U.S. where such questions must be asked. But they must.

American Jews need to recognize that the environment for American Jews has significantly changed in just a few years, within this decade. It is possible that someday we may return to an environment that is more comfortable. But perhaps we won’t.

In the meantime, we must address personally and realistically some fundamental questions about what it means to be an American Jew in 2026.

Wayne Pines is a health care consultant in Chevy Chase, Maryland.