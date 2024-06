On June 11, Rabbi Bernard Meth of Baltimore at 96. He is survived by wife Shifra Meth; children Avraham (Mindy) Meth, Asher (Michal) Meth, Kalman Zvi (Bracha) Meth, Chalavna (Malky) Meth, Sarah (Dr. Gershon z’’l) Ney, Zeesle (Dovid) Silberberg, Uri (Devorah) Meth, Yaakov (Esti) Meth and Reuven (Debra) Meth; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Contributions may be sent to the Ahavas Yisroel Charity Fund, 115 E. Sudbrook Lane, Suite E, Pikesville, MD 21208.