Rabbi Gustav Buchdahl, Champion of Social Justice, Dies at 91

Rabbi Gustav “Gus” Buchdahl always knew what it meant to be a refugee.

Born in Germany, he was just 2 years old when his parents brought him to the United States in 1938, escaping Nazi persecution. The experience shaped the rest of his life. For more than six decades as a rabbi, teacher and community leader in Baltimore, he spoke out against injustice, championed civil rights and reminded others of the dangers of silence in the face of hatred.

Rabbi Buchdahl, who served as spiritual leader of Temple Emanuel from 1963 to 2000 and later held the title of Emanuel emeritus rabbi at Baltimore Hebrew Congregation, died on June 7 at 91.

Long after his retirement, Rabbi Buchdahl of Pikesville was still officiating at life-cycle events, studying Jewish texts and continued speaking publicly about the issues he believed demanded a moral response. Last summer, despite fragile health and years of dialysis treatments, he attended a No Kings rally in Baltimore with his wife of 64 years, Sheila.

His children said the lessons of Nazi Germany remained central to the way he viewed politics, immigration and social justice.

“The world that he left is not the world that he was looking to leave after pouring his entire life into social justice,” said his son, Micah Buchdahl. “That’s why he never stopped speaking out.”

Born in Rheine, Germany, Buchdahl was the only child of Max and Tessy Buchdahl. His daughter Hannah said Tessy Buchdahl recognized the growing danger posed by the Nazis and insisted the family leave Germany before it was too late.

After arriving in New York, the family settled in a modest apartment in Washington Heights. Rabbi Buchdahl often spoke about the contrast between the comfortable life his family had known in Germany and the crowded apartment where three generations lived together after immigrating.

In New York, he found a second home at Hebrew Tabernacle in Washington Heights, where his interest in Jewish learning and communal life deepened.

“The synagogue was really his place of refuge,” Micah Buchdahl said. “The rabbinate was a calling for him.”

After graduating from Hunter College in 1957, Buchdahl received ordination from Hebrew Union College. He later earned a liberal arts master’s degree from Johns Hopkins University and a doctor of ministry degree from Hebrew Union College.

In 1963, he accepted the pulpit at Temple Emanuel of Baltimore.

The congregation would become the center of his professional life for nearly four decades.

After serving Temple Emanuel from 1963 until his retirement in 2000, Rabbi Buchdahl remained rabbi emeritus until Temple Emanuel merged with Baltimore Hebrew Congregation in 2016.

Family members said he never truly retired.

“He never really stopped,” Micah Buchdahl said. “His rabbinate never really concluded until he was done.”

He continued teaching, counseling congregants and officiating at life-cycle events. Over the years, he became a familiar presence in the lives of thousands of Baltimore-area Jews.

Some families relied on him through four generations of weddings, baby namings, funerals and moments of crisis.

Rabbi Buchdahl arrived in Baltimore during a pivotal period in American history. He joined the March on Washington on Aug. 28, 1963, where he heard Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. deliver his “I Have a Dream” speech.

His daughter, Hannah Buchdahl, said the experience reflected values that would guide him throughout his life.

“He did not like seeing anybody suffer injustice,” she said.

Throughout his rabbinate and in retirement, he remained active in causes involving civil rights, racial equality, immigration and social justice. Family members recalled his participation in local protests against segregation, including at swim centers in Baltimore County.

Teaching was one of his greatest passions.

From 1972 to 1989, he taught religious studies at Villa Julie College, now Stevenson University. After retiring from Temple Emanuel, he taught Judaic studies at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

“He loved teaching people,” Hannah Buchdahl said. “He loved teaching non-Jews about Judaism.”

Buchdahl also became known for building relationships across faith lines by leading interfaith organizations and developing longstanding friendships with Christian clergy throughout Baltimore. Family members said he believed understanding and respect could bridge religious differences.

Outside the synagogue, he spent 26 years volunteering as a Pathfinder at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, helping travelers navigate the airport and the region.

His son Ezra Buchdahl said the role suited his father’s curiosity and enjoyment of people.

Friends and family remembered him not only for his scholarship but also for his warmth, storytelling and wit. Even during hospital stays in his final years, he was known for entertaining patients, visitors and staff with stories and jokes.

Ezra Buchdahl said his father never lost his passion for learning or his belief that rabbis had an obligation to address the issues of their time.

“He took great pride in the sermons that he wrote and read,” Ezra said. “That was very important to him — to speak truth to power and to speak passionately about what was going on in the world.”

He remained intellectually active until the end of his life, continuing weekly Talmud study sessions and writing sermons that reflected both deep Jewish learning and concern for the state of society.

Relatives said he was more interested in the work itself than in receiving recognition for it.

“His actions spoke for him,” Micah Buchdahl said.

His daughter said what stood out most was the breadth of his influence.

“What’s been most remarkable is just the impact that he had on so many people in so many places,” Hannah Buchdahl said.

Rabbi Buchdahl often reminded others that “you write your eulogy when you’re alive,” according to Ezra Buchdahl.

A few weeks before his death, Hannah asked her father whether there was anything left he wanted to say.

“I think I’ve said it all,” he replied.

Ellen Braunstein is a freelance obituary writer. She welcomes suggestions for individuals who had meaningful ties to the Baltimore Jewish community. Email [email protected].