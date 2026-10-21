Rabbi Jonathan Aryeh Seidemann: Kehilath B’nai Torah Rabbi Finds His Calling in Serving Others

Rabbi Jonathan Aryeh Seidemann of Kehilath B’nai Torah may lead a congregation now, but he didn’t always know that’s what he wanted. When he was younger, Seidemann thought about becoming a psychologist. He considered potentially pursuing a career in politics.

Eventually, he realized what he really wanted to do — serve people — could be best accomplished by becoming a rabbi.

“As a politician, you can serve general society. As a psychologist, you’re going to help people with their various problems,” Seidemann said.

As a rabbi, however, he gets to help Jews of all backgrounds and ages.

“In the rabbinate, there are opportunities to help people in so many ways. To bring them closer to Hashem, to teach them Torah, to be with them in the highs of life, and God forbid, the lows,” Seidemann said. “To be able to show them that every aspect of life, from the time they open their eyes until the time they lay their weary head upon their pillow, can be part of their service of God … it’s just a wonderful thing.”

Being the leader of the synagogue is not always an easy job, but, it’s one Seidemann feels he was made for. There are ups and downs, but that’s what life is like for a rabbi.

“The Talmud says that God designed a perfect system. There have to be people who want to be doctors, there have to be people who want to be blacksmiths, there have to be people who want to be tailors,” he said. “A surgeon who was made to be a surgeon, of course he’s under tremendous pressure, but he wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world.”

And unlike many jobs, Seidemann said his hours aren’t exactly uniform. There are days where he starts before the sun comes up, has time at home in the middle of the day, and then goes back to the synagogue office until midnight. He referenced a Yiddish saying about “pekeleh” or a bundle, and how each person has their own to carry.

“Take the load off your shoulder and throw it in the middle of the circle, and then examine all the pekelehs,” he said. “After everyone examines all the burdens, everyone is going to decide that they want to take back their own.”

Seidemann’s outlook on life is one that resonates with local Jews, as the Bexley, Ohio, native and his shul have seen membership steadily increase in Kehilath B’nai Torah’s 26 years. Right now, the synagogue is under construction to accommodate its increase in congregants. There are plans for an enlarged sanctuary, a new classroom, more restrooms, a bigger lobby and expanded office, kitchen and storage space.

All of this growth is wonderful, but Seidemann said he makes sure to keep perspective every day.

“You never take any day, any moment, for granted. As far as what I see for the future of the shul, I’m not a prophet, I just know that every day is a miracle,” he said.

Hailing from the smaller Jewish community in Bexley — just outside of Columbus — Seidemann has really grown to love Baltimore. He said that one of things he appreciates the most is the community created by Ner Israel Rabbinical College.

“Baltimore’s Jewish community is so amazing in so many different ways. A lot of the lay leadership in the Orthodox community are alumni of Ner Israel. Many of them are not originally Baltimoreans, they’re transplants, and they come from all over the world and then they put down roots here and stay,” he said.

Seidemann said that he thinks this is a big reason the Baltimore Jewish community is so unified.

“There’s just a tremendous, tremendous sense of working together, and I think everybody concentrates on focusing on what unites us rather than what divides us,” Seidemann said.

For Seidemann, every day is a blessing. As he moves forward, the Baltimore City resident is happy to know he is doing exactly what he’s supposed to be doing.

“I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world,” he said.

aguckes@midatlanticmedia.com