On June 17, Rabbi Mayer Zayon of Baltimore at 66. He is survived by wife Pearl Zayon (née Purec); children Esti (Ari) Erenthal, Moishe Zayon, Effy (Marissa) Zayon, Ari Zayon and Nechama Zayon; and grandchildren Michoel Erenthal, Devorah Erenthal, Sholom Dov Erenthal, Tilly Erenthal, Chaya Zayon, Mali Zayon and Cheli Zayon. He was predeceased by parents Sarah and Michael Zayon and daughter Rachel Zayon.

