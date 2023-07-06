On June 25, Rabbi Stuart Jay Robinson, Esq. of South Burlington, Vermont, at 74. He is survived by brother-in-law Richard Hoffberger; niece Jamie Hoffberger; nephew Sam Hoffberger; their families and cousins. He will be forever missed by longtime best friends; Francine Schreiber Reynolds, Dr. Michael and Paige Schwartz, David Crowl, Robert Hopkins, Cheryl and Chris Brown, Taylor Marcotte, Stephanie Marcotte, Luna Marcotte, Jay Clark, Jennifer Brown and Wesley Clark. He was predeceased by parents Malvin Albert and Beverly (Jolson) Robinson; and sister Judith Robinson Hoffberger. He graduated from Pikesville High School in Baltimore in 1966. He served in the United State Marine Corps Reserve in the Fourth Engineering Battalion of Baltimore until 1970. He earned a B.A. from the University of Maryland, College Park in 1971 and a J.D. from the University of Baltimore in 1974. He was an active legal, civic and social justice leader, garnering recognition from the NAACP and other notable organizations. He graduated from the Rabbinical Seminary International in 2012. In 2014, he founded the AKEDA Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to creating inclusive spaces for people of all backgrounds, identities and beliefs. He inspired all those around him to stand up for their beliefs and to do the right thing.

Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.