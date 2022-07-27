On July 13, Rachel Lindsay Williams (née Schaper) of Owings Mills at 38. She is survived by husband Jason Williams; daughter Sophia Rose Williams; siblings Alyssa Renee Schaper and Jeremy Robinson; parents Marla and Randy Schaper; niece Juliette Paige Miller; parents-in-law Cathy and Donald Williams; aunts and uncles Helaine and Garry Slatnick, Linda Schaper and Alan Oppenheim, Kathie and Kevin Schaper; cousins Bradd Slatnick, Heather Slatnick, Ryan Schaper, Daniel Schaper and many others. She was a kind, loving young woman. She was a cherished daughter, sister, wife, mother, niece, aunt and friend. She was a nurse who touched many lives. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

Contributions may be sent to a scholarship fund for Sophia Williams.