On June 18, Rae Bazensky (née Feld) of Pikesville at 95. She is survived by children Eileen Leikach and Melvin Bazensky; daughters-in-law Susan Bazensky and Miriam Bazensky; grandchildren Neil (Dixie) Leikach, Robyn (Julio) Delgado, Nisa (Ryan) Felps, Jeffrey Bazensky, Melanie (Ryan) Coffman, Ivy (Matt) Hoops and Jason (Lina) Bazensky; great-grandchildren Eric (Ke’Onna) Leikach, and Marc Leikach, Ayden, Naomi, Elie and Emuna Felps, Avi and Liora Bazensky, Nathan Wesson, Finnley and Maisy Hoops and Ayla Coffman; and great-great-grandchild Ember Reign Leikach. She was predeceased by husband Sidney Bazensky; son Martin “Marty” Bazensky; son-in-law Henry Leikach; siblings Florence Kavalsky, Herman Feld, Melvin Feld and Morris Feld; and parents Nathan and Yetta Feld.

Contributions may be sent to Moses Montefiore Anshe Emunah (MMAE), 7000 Rockland Hills Drive, Baltimore, MD 21209.