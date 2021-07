On July 2, Dorothy Rainess (nee Sax) of Baltimore at 84. She is survived by children Jeffrey Rainess and Ira Rainess; grandchildren Sara and Jacob; daughter-in-law Toba Rainess; brother-in-law Aaron Leibowitz; and by niece and nephews David and Rebecca Leibowitz and Barry Leibowitz. She was predeceased by parents Irving and Betty Sax; sister Gloria Leibowitz; and granddaughter Molly.

Contributions may be sent to Chizuk Amuno Congregation, 8100 Stevenson Road, Pikesville, MD 21208.