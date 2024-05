On May 12, Rand Marc Feinstein at 60. He is the son of Rochelle and the late Harry Feinstein; brother of Louis Feinstein; and uncle to Sivia and Mordechai Yager, Avi Feinstein and Eli Feinstein. He is also survived by aunt Judy Zeigenfuse; many cousins; and caretakers Tiffany Whitaker, Yvonne Wilson-Bey, Perdina Jenkins and Rosie Walker.

Contributions may be sent to Ahavas Yisroel Charity Fund or the charity of your choice.