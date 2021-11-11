On Oct. 28, Bette L. Rankin of Pikesville at 98. She is survived by children Carole (Tony) Frank, Nanci Rankin, Barbara Hucht, Andrew (Deborah) Rankin and Sherri (Craig) Campeggi; grandchildren Mandi Silberman (Brian) Mielke, Kristin Hucht, Jordan (Ashley) Hucht, Christopher (Rachel) Campeggi, Julie (Charlotte) Campeggi and Christopher (Amie) Rankin; and great-grandchildren Sam, Jack, Cameron, Harper, Emersyn, Remington, Connor, Caden and Colby. She was predeceased by siblings Sylvia Michaelson, Miriam Blank, Nettie Patchen, Maynard Bernstein and Ellis Bernstein and parents Sarah and Samuel Bernstein. She had a passion for many things: adventure, travel and, most importantly, her family. From her early days as a singer on local radio, through her time as an administrative assistant for Lasting Paints and finally as an award-winning realtor, she lived life. She also volunteered for many years at Northwest Hospital.

Contributions may be sent to the Jewish charity of your choice.