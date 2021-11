On Oct. 17, Iosif Ravvin of Columbia at 90. He is survived by wife Tylya Levant; children Faina (Sergei) Atamas and Ilya (Lyudmila Gaft) Ravvin; brother Solomon Ravvin; grandchildren Michael (Tomomi) Atamas, Nicholas (Sondra Yancey) Atamas, Margarita (Arkadiy) Kugot, Nina (Aleksey) Astanina and Alexandr Ravvin; and great-grandchildren Daniel Kugot, Rodion Kugot, Jacob Ryoma Atamas, Mila Atamas, Michael Astanin, Felix Jiyong Atamas-Yancey and Hadassah Atamas. He was predeceased by parents Revekka and Ilya Ravvin.

Contributions may be sent to American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee Inc., 220 East 42nd St., Suite 400, New York, NY 10017.