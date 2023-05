On April 21, Raymond Unger of Silver Spring at 76. He is survived by children Janette Dafner and Jason (Deborah) Unger and grandchildren Nili Unger and Asher Unger. He was predeceased by wife Judith Unger (née Melman) and parents Viola and Arthur Unger.

