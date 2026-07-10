Rebecca Gail Feldberg

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Rebecca Gail Feldberg, of Baltimore, passed away on June 17 at the age of 75. She is survived by her beloved son, Ari Feldberg-Magwood; dear siblings, Harley (Doreen) Feldberg, Ellyn (Jerry) Steinhorn, and Ian (Meredith Schlow) Feldberg; cherished grandson, Solomen James Almirez-Magwood; and adored nieces and nephews, Aaron Feldberg, Rachael Feldberg, Jason Steinhorn, Alexandra Steinhorn, Anna Feldberg, and Chloe Feldberg. Rebecca was predeceased by her loving parents, Roslyn and Samuel Feldberg.

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