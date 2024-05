On May 15, Rebecca Vekshteyn (née Fridman) of Bethesda at 91. She is survived by sons Greg Vekstein and Eric (Sonya) Vekstein; sister Nella Risman; niece Lena Katz and Vladimir Risman; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by husband Zakhar Komarnitsky and brother-in-law Mikhail Risman.

