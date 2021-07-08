Recipes to keep the weight off

By Linda Morel

If you’re like me, you saw bathing suit season coming and you went on a diet. You’ve lost some weight. Maybe you’ve already met your goal! Now what?

Maintaining weight is about making good choices, about being conscious of what you eat. You can eat most anything, just not all at one meal.

Fish kabobs

Serves 4

By Marcia Slaminsky

This is lighter alternative to a more meaty shish kabob.

Equipment: 6 (15-inch) skewers

Sauce:

3 tablespoons olive oil

3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice, about 2 lemons

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon fresh dill, minced

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

Kosher salt to taste

Place all the ingredients in a bowl and whisk them together until well combined. Reserve.

Kabobs:

1 pound salmon, cut into one-inch cubes, about 12 pieces

1 pound tuna steak, cut into one-inch cubes, about

12 pieces

1 red pepper, cut into one-inch squares

1 yellow pepper, cut into one-inch squares

1 onion, cut into 6 wedges, which will break in half

12 mushrooms

12 baby potatoes, boiled for about 3 minutes until softened but not cooked through

2 zucchini, cut crosswise into 1-inch rounds

Nonstick vegetable spray

Assemble the fish and vegetables on the skewers. Brush the kabobs with the sauce.

To broil: Coat your broiler pan with nonstick vegetable spray and preheat the broiler. Broil about 4 inches from the flame for about 8-10 minutes. Turn the skewers while broiling and brush them with more sauce. Test to see if the fish is cooked through. Serve immediately.

To grill: Coat the grill with nonstick spray and preheat the barbecue. To avoid flare-ups, do not use the spray after preheating. Grill the kabobs for about 20 minutes. Turn the skewers while grilling and brush them with more sauce. Test to see if fish is cooked through. Serve immediately.

Chocolate banana bites

Serves 4

A light and mostly healthy sweet treat.

1 piece of parchment paper

¾ cup dairy-free, semisweet baking chocolate or chocolate chips

1 large ripe, but not overripe, banana

Line a small cookie sheet or other flat pan with parchment paper. Reserve.

Set up a double boiler with water in the bottom pot and the chocolate in the top pot. Cover it with a lid. Bring the water to a boil and stir occasionally until the chocolate melts.

Bring the chocolate to room temperature by removing the top pot from the boiling water. (You can rig a double boiler by placing a heatproof bowl over a pot and using aluminum foil as a lid. Follow the double boiler instructions.)

Meanwhile, cut the banana in half lengthwise. Cut each half crosswise into half-inch slices. There will be about 16 small pieces of banana in all.

Dip each piece of banana into the chocolate, covering about half with chocolate. Let the excess chocolate drip into the bowl. Move the banana pieces to the pan.

Place the pan in the freezer for 3 hours or more, until right before serving. Move the banana bites to an attractive plate and serve.

Linda Morel is a food columnist for the Jewish Exponent, an affiliated publication of the Baltimore Jewish Times.