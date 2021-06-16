On May 24, Louis Edward Reding of Greensboro, N.C., originally from Annapolis, at 81. He is survived by stepson James Bowers II; nieces and nephews Kenneth Fischer, Amy Morgan, Brenda Lasher (John Lasher, Jr.) and Cheryl Amsden; and great-nieces and great-nephews Marissa Fischer, Nathan Fischer, Jillian Fischer, Jocelyn Lasher, Delaney Lasher, Thomas Morgan and Summer Morgan. He was predeceased by parents Nathan and Etah Reding; sister Yvonne and brother-in-law Frederick. He had a love for life and family. He enjoyed watching sports, especially Orioles baseball. One of his favorite activities was cycling. He had a smile and a sense of humor that will be greatly missed by his family and friends.