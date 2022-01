On Dec. 22, Harry Reifel of Baltimore at 63. He is survived by children Michael Reifel and Shayna Reifel; brother Jeffrey Reifel; father Herbert Reifel; and grandchildren Aubree, Jordan and Cameron. He was predeceased by mother Ellie Reifel.

Contributions may be sent to the American Heart Association, Memorial and Tributes Processing Center, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979.