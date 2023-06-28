On June 10, Renita Wallack (née Koenigsberg) of Sarasota, Fla., at 78. She is survived by husband Michael Wallack; sons Scott Benjamin, Kevin Benjamin and David Wallack; grandchildren Michael Benjamin and Cyrus Wallack; siblings Joette Damie (Don Davis), Max Koenigsberg and Eilene (Peter) Brocenos; nieces and nephews Carrie Blackburn Riley, Aaron (Dani) Smith, Talia, Jacob and Sam Koenigsberg, Michael, Nathan and Sophia Brocenos; and great-nieces Marion and Anna Riley. She was predeceased by parents Elsie and David Koenigsberg; and grandparents Rose and Saul Koenigsberg and Bessie and Max Kaminkow. She was a marathon runner, biker, hiker and master knitter. She was a lifetime supporter of women’s rights and mentor to many young women. She coached numerous young people through their first marathons and half marathons. She loved her pets, which included golden retrievers, cats and two parrots named Mango and Tango. She enjoyed a happy 40-year marriage to her husband Michael with whom she shared many interests.

Contributions may be sent to: Sarasota Humane Society: hssc.org; or Sarasota Planned Parenthood: tinyurl.com/58fa48jc; or First Peoples Fund: firstpeoplesfund.kindful.com.