Rep. Steny Hoyer Honored by Zionist Rabbinic Coalition in DC

Rep. Steny Hoyer, who has served Maryland in the U.S. House of Representatives since 1981 — which includes a 20-year stint as the party’s second-ranking House member — is retiring at the end of his term this year.

He isn’t Jewish, but he’s been a steadfast supporter of Jewish people and Israel.

For that reason, the Zionist Rabbinic Coalition is honoring him with its inaugural Pillar of Zion Award at this year’s annual convention in late April in Washington, D.C.

It speaks volumes that not only is Hoyer being honored in this way, but that he’s the first person to receive the award. Rabbi Stuart Weinblatt is the chairman of the Zionist Rabbinic Coalition. He’s a Baltimore native who serves as the rabbi emeritus of Congregation B’nai Tzedek in Potomac, and he knows Hoyer personally. Weinblatt said that Hoyer doesn’t treat support for Jews and Israel as political capital — it’s just deeply rooted in who he is.

“That’s one of the things that I think is so fascinating and interesting and important, is that he truly has a love for the Jewish people and Israel,” Weinblatt said. “It is genuine. It is sincere. It’s not something that is based on politics, it’s based on values, and it’s based on recognizing the many contributions that Jews have made to the world throughout history.”

Weinblatt pointed to the fact that Hoyer has led a trip to Israel for new members of Congress the summer after they’ve been elected for years. He’s been an advocate for Israel’s defense needs and the importance of everyday diplomatic relations between the United States and the world’s only Jewish state.

He’s also attended some Shabbat dinners at Weinblatt’s house.

Weinblatt said that he thinks Hoyer’s commitment to diversity and inclusion, which extends beyond his work with the Jewish community to others, too, is rooted in how he was raised and his own cultural values.

“I’ve heard him speak about his own ethnic heritage. He’s Danish … he’s spoken about the fact that tolerance is very much a part of the values that he imbibed as a young child. With that came an appreciation for Jewish people as a minority in the world, and Israel as a minority in the Middle East,” Weinblatt said.

The decision to award Hoyer for his commitment to Israel and the Jewish people comes as he prepares to retire, with Weinblatt saying his tenure in Congress was too special to go unrecognized. As for the future of the award, the ZRC is unsure whether it will turn into an annual award or be saved for especially notable honorees, with both options on the table. One thing is sure, however, and that is Hoyer is the right person to receive the first Pillar of Zion Award.

“He understands the importance of America’s partnership with Israel and has led the fight to ensure the United States stands side-by-side with the Jewish state to push for democratic values in the Middle East and to address the global rise of antisemitism,” Weinblatt said in a press release about the award and the ZRC conference.

Weinblatt said that the goal of the conference is to, in part, “educate, empower and strengthen rabbis.”

Hearing from such an accomplished and steadfast supporter of Jews and Israel, who isn’t Jewish himself, is one way to do that.

“We thought it would be appropriate and fitting to present this award,” Weinblatt said.

The ZRC conference also features an array of speakers, including retired British Army Col. Richard Kemp, who has served as the head of the UK Friends of the Association for the Wellbeing of Israel’s Soldiers; Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun, U.S. special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism; and Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon.

Weinblatt said he was looking forward to a wonderful conference and the chance to recognize such a distinguished honoree.

“Rep. Hoyer has been one of the best friends the American Jewish community has ever had in Congress,” he said.

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