On July 17, Thalia Resnick (nee Dragon) of Owings Mills at 88. She is survived by husband Martin Resnick; children Mark Resnick, Beth (Ted) Levitt, Wayne (Kim) Resnick and Fran (Michael) Albert; grandchildren Erin Resnick, Scott (Mandy) Levitt, Lauren Levitt (Meaghan Carey), Shannon (Jay) Askinasi, Eric (Arden) Resnick, Steven Albert and Sami Albert; and great-grandchildren Devin and Sage Askinasi, Landen, Joey and Graham Resnick. She was predeceased by siblings Robert Dragon, Shirley Sless and Edward Dragon and grandson Jordan Resnick.

Contributions may be sent to Chabad of Maryland, The Michael J. Fox Foundation or Faces of Valor USA.