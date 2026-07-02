Reva Frankle (nee Nadel), of Baltimore, passed away on May 28, at the age of 95. She is survived by her loving children, Scott (Lisa) Frankle, and Rick (Pam) Frankle; devoted grandchildren, Amy (Rodney) Fox, Jory (Missy) Frankle, Seth (Shelby) Frankle, and Hilary (Jacob) Felderstein; and her adored great-grandchildren, Hannah Frankle, Harper Frankle, Emmy Frankle, Oliver Frankle, Lucy Frankle, Eli Felderstein, and Rue Felderstein. Reva was also survived by her loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Jerome Martin Frankle; her dear siblings, Janet Morell, Harriette Michaels, and Morris Nadel; and by her loving parents, Bertha and Max Nadel. Reva was born in Norfolk, Virginia and graduated from Maury High School before moving to Baltimore on her own to attend the Sinai School of Nursing, graduating in 1952. Nursing was not simply her profession. It was part of who she was. She spent nearly fifty years as a Sinai nurse and private duty nurse, dedicating her life to caring for others. For more than three decades, she also cared for generations of campers and staff as a beloved nurse at Camp Airy. She carried that same warmth throughout her life and was fortunate to travel the world, always returning home with stories and memories. Reva also had her opinions about the politics and events of the day.