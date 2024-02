On Feb. 4, Rex Rehfeld of Lutherville-Timonium at 97. He is survived by wife Ellen O’Brien; children Edward Rehfeld and Dr. Andrew Rehfeld (Dr. Miggie Greenberg); stepchildren Dr. Carla Wolf Rosenthal (Dr. Alan Schwartz) and Lore Lyon Rosenthal (Michael Hartman), Pilar (Charles) Celeste, Caitlin O’Brien, Kenneth Rodriguez (Karen Wetzel) and Jamie Rodriguez (Noriko Matsumoto); grandchildren Dr. Noah Schwartz (Dr. Hila Calev), Evie Schwartz (Adam Bean), Emma Rehfeld and Hoben Rehfeld (Corbyn Sprayberry); and former wife Beverly Dawna Rehfeld. He was predeceased by wife Ruth Wolf Rehfeld; brother Selwyn Jerome Rehfeld; and parents Sara and Ezra Rehfeld.

Contributions may be sent to the R. Rex Rehfeld Endowment in care of the Towson University Foundation, P.O. Box 17165, Baltimore, MD 21297-0219 or online at towson.edu/supporttu.