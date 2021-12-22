On Nov. 8, Susan Wendy Reynolds. She was born in Baltimore on Aug. 4, 1953, to the late Leon and Naomi Desser. At the University of Delaware, she met her husband and best friend, Tom Reynolds. She earned a B.S. in nursing in 1975 and worked at The Johns Hopkins Hospital in the pediatric clinical research unit. She and Tom were married on June 10, 1979. In 1980, after earning her master’s degree in nursing from the University of Maryland, they moved to Broussard, La. In 1981, she began teaching pediatric nursing at USL (now UL Lafayette) until her retirement in 2011. She became a certified pediatric nurse. She may have been small in stature, but her generosity and love knew no bounds. She is survived by husband Tom Reynolds; daughter Michelle Clark (Cameron); son Andrew Reynolds (Tabitha); grandchildren Nathan Clark, Caleb Clark, Daniel Clark and Theo Reynolds; and brother David Desser (Suzette).

Contributions may be sent to the Tates/Tutwiler Endowment Fund at Episcopal School of Acadiana in her name. Finally, the family asks you to visit a Jewish deli and try the whitefish salad (it really is better than the tuna).