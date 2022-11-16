On October 27, Rhoda Marx (née Goldstein) of Baltimore at 92. She is survived by brother Leslie S. (Barbara) Goldstein; nieces Rachel (Dan) Bradford and Beth Gormley; great-niece Melinda Gormley, and great-nephews Holden Bradford and Graydon Bradford; and is also survived by many loving family and friends. She was predeceased by husband Irving Marx; and parents Maurice and Bessie Goldstein.

Contributions in her memory may be sent to: the American Red Cross, P.O. Box 37839, Boone, Iowa 50037; or online at redcross.org.