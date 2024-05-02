On April 18, Rhoda Zucker Pine of Pikesville at 95. She is survived by children Daniel Pine (Judith Brazen) and Debbie Pine (Andrew Busch); grandchildren Jacob Pine, Abigail Pine (fiance Zachary Goldman), Ezra Pine, Johanna Busch (Jacob Goldman), Ben Busch and Ethan Busch; nieces and nephews and many close friends. She was predeceased by husband Rabbi Jerry Pine; son Jon Pine; parents Benjamin and Rebecca Zucker; and siblings Richard and Dorrace Zucker and Donald and Dorothy Zucker. She lived a very full life, right up until the day she died. She worked for decades as a speech language pathologist and she loved being the wife of the rabbi. She was a great friend, cherished by her family and was deeply proud of her children and grandchildren.

Contributions may be sent to Pine Family Legacy Fund of Housing Unlimited Fund, 12125 Veirs Mill Road #201, Silver Spring, MD 20906 and Baltimore Hebrew Congregation, 7401 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208.