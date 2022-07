On July 11, Rhona Wolf, of Chambersburg, Pa., at 78. She is survived by husband Fred Wolf, daughter Amie Wolf and granddaughter Corine Rollins.

Contributions may be sent to Congregation Sons of Israel, 209 E. King St., Chambersburg, PA 17201 or Temple Beth Shalom, 913 Allendale Road, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055.