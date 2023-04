On March 26, Richard Jerome Cagan of Brooklyn, N.Y., at 80. He is survived by partner Debbie Ida Dulberg; sister Judith Sara (Leonard) Mausner; and nephews Matthew Mausner, Jesse Mausner and Adam Mausner. He was predeceased by parents Harold and Gertrude Cagan.

Contributions may be sent to Syracuse University, 640 Skytop Road, Room 240, Syracuse, NY 13244-5160.