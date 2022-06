On May 27, Dr. Richard Kelton of Baltimore at 67. He is survived by brothers Jeffrey Jay Kelton and Charles Seth (Patricia) Kelton; nieces Lisa Tump, Lindsay Skolnik and Tara Vajra; great-niece Addyson Tump; and great-nephew Kai Ramirez. He was predeceased by parents Benjamin and Rena Kelton.

