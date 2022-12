On November 2, Richard L. Ottenheimer of Baltimore at 65. He is survived by his wife, Fronda Cohen Ottenheimer; his brother, Jack (Carole) Ottenheimer; his sister-in-law, Gwen L. Cohen; and many loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by another brother, Bruce Alan Ottenheimer, and parents Joyce and Mose Ottenheimer II.

Contributions in his memory may be sent online to the ACLU at: www.aclu.org/action/ or to Planned Parenthood at: www.plannedparenthood.org.