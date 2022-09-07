On August 26, Richard Marvin Lessens of Maryland and Florida at 85. He is survived by wife Elise Lessans (née Bernstein); children Michael (Orna) Lessans, Larry (Margot) Lessans, Marjorie (Bernie) Shapiro, and David (Patty) Lessans; step-children Randi (Wendell) Williams, Jon Segal, and Larry (Marla) Segal; siblings Roberta (Aaron) Goldman, Barbara (Late Stuart) Schaftel, Terry (Jerry) Zimlin and Douglas (Sherrie) Lessans; 18 grandchildren; and 22 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by first wife Gloria Lessans (née Lipchin); and parents Harold and Sally Lessans.

Contributions in his memory may be sent to the ALS Association, 30 W. Gude Drive Suite 150, Rockville, MD 20850, or to the charity of your choice.