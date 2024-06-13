On June 1, Richard “Rich” Davis Levine of Baltimore at 65. Son of Helene Lippman Levine and the late Donald J. Davis and Dr. Hilbert M. Levine; brother of Barbara (Jeffrey) Packer, Laurie (late Philip) Lubovsky, Charles (Susan) Levine and Michele (late Howard) Brill; uncle of Rachel Lubovsky, Daniel Levine, Sherry Levine, Jordan Levine, Adam Levine, David (Lindsay) Packer, Brian (Dara) Packer, Lee (Melissa) Brill and Debbie Brill; and best friends with Rick Stark and Jeff Loveless.

Contributions may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Hunt Valley, MD 21031 or The Fund for Johns Hopkins Medicine, 750 East Pratt St., 17th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202.