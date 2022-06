On June 15, Richard Rynd of Pikesville at 90. He is survived by children Sonia Schaftel and Alan Rynd, grandchildren Samara (Michael) Perchick and Arielle Ashpes and companion Goody Finkelstein. He was predeceased by wife Selma Rynd (née Boritzer) of 58 years; daughter Marcy Rynd; and siblings Blanche Freeman and Sylvia Francus.

Contributions may be sent to Beth Tfiloh Congregation or any charity related to Israel.