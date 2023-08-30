On Aug. 16, Richard Samuel Davison. Known as Dick by his friends and family, he was a former builder and developer of Mt. Royal management, who served as president of the Home Builders Association and who held volunteer leadership positions at the Baltimore Chapter of Technion, the Associated Jewish Charities of Baltimore and Temple Oheb Shalom. He would have turned 97 years old on Aug. 20. He was born and raised in Syracuse, New York, and was preceded in death by wife of 71 years Rosalee Cohen Davison; parents Meyer Davison and Etta Fleischer Davison; brother Harold Davison; and sister Sally “Bubbles” Davison Vinocur. He is survived by children Mark (Sarah) Davison, Joanna Golden and John Davison; grandchildren Alexandra Golden, Max Golden, Graham Davison, Will Davison, Charlotte Davison, Jack Davison, Madeleine Davison and Joshua Davison; and many loving nieces and nephews. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed watching and going to just about any sporting event. He also played cards, owned racehorses and was a fan of pretty much all music. At 83, he attended his first Bruce Springsteen concert.

Contributions may be sent to The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mt. Royal Ave., Baltimore, MD 21201; or American Technion Society, 55 East 59th St., New York, NY 10022; or Peabody Institute of Johns Hopkins University (make check payable to Johns Hopkins University), Attn: Office of Annual Giving, PO Box 49141, Baltimore, MD 21297.