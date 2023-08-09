On July 27, Richard Seiden of Baltimore at 71. He is survived by daughter Dana (Samuel) Isaacson; siblings Sheila Seiden and Paul Seiden; grandchildren Leor Isaacson and Sonja Isaacson; former spouse Rosalyn Seiden; partner Gary Sargent; aunt Lillian Sweet; and many cousins and friends. He was predeceased by son Jared Seiden; and parents Lorraine and Aaron H. Seiden.

Contributions may be sent to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 1400 K Street NW #1200, District Of Columbia, DC 20005 or Ahavas Yisroel Charity Fund, 115 E Sudbrook Lane, Suite E, Pikesville, MD 21208.