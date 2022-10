On October 2, Richard Shalek of Boca Raton, Fla., at 87. He is survived by wife Ruth; children Marc (Karen), Jeffrey (Debbie) and Ellen (Rich) Maringione; grandchildren Adam, Jared, Justin, Dori, Rachel, Jamie and Jenna; and siblings John (Marge) Shalek and Jane (Jerry) Berman.

Contributions in his memory may be sent to the Parkinson’s Foundation.