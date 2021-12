On Dec. 1, Miriam Rider of Rockville at 72. She is survived by siblings Henry Rider and Tali (John) Stepp and nieces Jodi Rider and Melanie Rider. She was predeceased by parents Chana and Rubin Rider and sister-in-law Carol Rider. Better known as Mimi, she lived a life filled with interesting work, adventurous travel and the love of her family and friends.

Contributions may be sent to a charity of your choice.